Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X price revealed; sale begins on March 3

Announced just a few days ago, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gained wide popularity across the globe. Being its successor, the Chinese smartphone vendor unveiled the Xioami Redmi Note 4X lately, however, didn't reveal much about the device, though.

Well, fresh reports now reveal the price and full specifications of the device. It further adds that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will be up for sale officially on March 3 and will be a budget smartphone, like the previously announced Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

As per the Xiaomi Mall, the upcoming Redmi Note 4X will sport a 5-inch display and is powered by an unspecified octa-core Snapdragon processor. On the rear side of the device fits a fingerprint scanner and is backed by a decent 4,100mAh battery.

Sadly no other specs have been revealed about the device, for now, however, the company officially tipped the pricing of the device. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will be available starting March 3 at a price tag of 699 Yuan, which when calculated comes around Rs. 6,792.

