Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X price confirmed; sale debuts tomorrow

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 4X officially in the last week without the pricing information. Now, the 'Apple of China' has released the price tag of the mid-range smartphone and that it will go on sale on Valentine's Day that is tomorrow.

A few days back, we had reported that the Redmi Note 4X is up for pre-order on an online retail store at $189 (approx. Rs. 12,600). Going by the official confirmation from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700) and the Hatsune special edition is priced at 1,299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,600).

Notably, the Hatsune version of the Xiaomi phone features similar specifications as the regular one, except for the customized casing. The smartphone flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a Snapdragon 625 processor. The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP front-facer as well. The device is juiced up by a 4,100mAh battery that can render a decent backup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was announced in Matte Black, Cherry Powder, Grey, Gold, and the special edition Hatsune Mike version. The regular variant in Gold and Grey will be available for sale from 10 AM tomorrow via a slew of Chinese retailers. The Hatsune limited edition variant will go on sale only from 2 PM on the same day.