Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X receives MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat

While Xiaomi announced that the MIUI 8 China Developer ROM 7.4.20 has been released on the MIUI Forum, it noted that the update for the Redmi Note 4X has been suspended. The reason is that they were working on MIUI based on the Android 7.0 Nougat build for the device. The company also tipped that the update for the Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, and Redmi 4X were also delayed due to stability test.

As claimed, the company has been prepping the MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat and has released the same in the developer ROM. The devices based on the Global ROM have been able to download this lately. However, in China, the developer ROM was said to be in Close Dev for so long and has been concluded.

In simple words, the Open Dev ROM that is the MIUI 8 7.4.27 beta version based on Android 7.0 Nougat is now available for all the Xiaomi models including the Redmi Note 4X. The users of the Redmi Note 4X running the Close Dev ROM can download the OTA update manually while those using the latest China Developer ROM will get the notification of the update.

If your device runs the MIUI 8 China stable ROM or any other older version, you should flash the same before getting the update. If you are not sure about the exact version your phone is running on, you need to check it first as you can get the Android Nougat based MIUI update only if you flash your device and if the phone is running the MIUI China Stable ROM.

The MIUI 8 7.4.27 beta version adds new features such as weather, wind, air quality forecast for next 48 hours, location-based 2-hours minutely rain forecasts and more.

