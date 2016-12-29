Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Receives TENAA Certification

It looks like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is actually real. Hours after getting leaked from a Chinese site, the phone is now officially certified by the Chinese certification site TENAA.

Yesterday’s leaked image confirmed the purported specifications of the phone, but the TENAA listing revealed complete specifications of the handset. Also, the phone looks similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with no bezel-less display as rumored.

Supporting yesterday’s leak, the TENAA listing confirmed that the phone will come in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the other one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Interestingly, the phone model remains the same, 2016050. Speaking about the other specs of the phone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage variants.

However, the TENAA listing revealed that Redmi Note 4X also be powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 SoC. It will retain the same 13MP rear along camera along with an 8MP sensor on the front. The smartphone will be backed with a 4100mAh battery.