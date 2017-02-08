Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Special Edition smartphone announced

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku special edition in its homeland in China. This smartphone is packed with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 4, which was launched recently in India.

The special edition Redmi Note 4X has been launched in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, Matte Black, Cherry Pink, and Hatsune Green color options. The sale will start on Valentine's Day, February 14 in China. As of now, Xiaomi hasn't revealed anything about the price tag and the global availability of the Redmi Note 4X special edition.

When it comes to the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X features the same specs as the Redmi Note 4. The smartphone flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space expandable up to 128GB using a micro SD card.

Also Read: White Xiaomi Mi Mix sold out in seconds!

Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X special edition features a 13MP rear snapper along with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with 85-degree wide angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

On board is an infrared sensor and a fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity wise, the smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, Hybrid dual SIM support, and Bluetooth 4.1. There is a 4,100mAh battery powering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X from within.