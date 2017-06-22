Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X starts receiving MIUI 8.2.10.0 update

Xiaomi has been consistent in providing updates for its smartphones and yet again the company has rolled out a new update for its Redmi Note 4X smartphone.

While the smartphone is getting a new update it is not a Nougat update though. According to the changelog, the new update brings several bug fixes to micro SD related issues, as well as other problems with the lock screen, the notification bar, and the status bar.

The update arrives as version 8.2.10.0 and has the May Security patch packed with it. Besides, the details about the update come from Greece where Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X users did report about getting a new update. Interestingly, the update is appearing for the 3GB model right now.

The changes have been listed below:

Lockscreen, Status Bar and Notification Bar

• Newly added Swipe to delete Lockscreen notifications.

• Newly added UI adjustments for toggles.

• Newly added Battery saver toggle can be added to the Notification shade.

• Optimized Lock screen PIN layout.

• Optimized changed icons for USB charging and switching keyboards.

• Updated floating notifications won't appear in DND mode.

• Fixed notification shade issues during incoming call floating notifications.

• Fixed Wi-Fi page made the device freeze when it was opened for the first time.

• Fixed issues with opacity after using third party themes.

• Fixed the first notification couldn't be removed by a swipe.

• Fixed landscape mode issues with third party themes.

Homescreen

• New Added Home screen settings added to the Settings.

• Fixed Part of UI for deleting apps wasn't visible on light backgrounds.

• Fixed Minor adjustments for animations in the Launcher.

Virus Scan

• New Added Antivirus scans for the apps installed not from Google Play.

While the rollout is happening in Greece, users from other regions should also receive the update soon and install it on their handsets as well. In any case, users can also always manually check for the update by going to the Settings menu on their devices.

However, it would be great if Xiaomi could bring Android Nougat update as well to its popular devices.