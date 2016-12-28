Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with Snapdragon 653 and 4GB of RAM Leaked Online!

Less than 24 hours ago, there was a rumor from a Chinese site saying that Xiaomi is internally working on a new smartphone, namely, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, which will feature some better specs than the usual Redmi Note 4.

But, the news was quickly confirmed by another leak coming from Playfuldroid. A live image of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X showing the handset's 'About Phone' section confirmed the specifications of the phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will come featured with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone in the leaked image is running on MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Interestingly enough, the phone has very slim bezels and a curved display. So, this could be the curved screen variant of the Redmi Note 4. Another noticeable feature is, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm chipset, which also raises several questions that it will be an Indian market phone.

There were rumors earlier saying that Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India next month. So, if the Redmi Note 4X is exclusive to the Indian market, then it will be released alongside the Note 4 next month.

