Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch pegged for July end; might cost Rs. 13,000

Xiaomi is circulating the rumor mills as it is intended to launch the flagship devices - Mi Note 3 and Mi Mix 2. Besides these, the company is also rumored to be working on a full-screen Redmi series smartphone that could be the Redmi Pro 2.

That's not all we can expect from Xiaomi. We say this as a recent Xiaomi Today report has tipped the alleged specifications of the Redmi Note 5. The Redmi lineup of smartphones is highly popular in the Asian markets as these devices are priced affordable and are well-specced too. These handsets give a tough competition to the others in the market for this reason and have set a huge demand among the consumers.

According to the report, the Redmi Note 5 will arrive with a front-facing fingerprint sensor that will be housed below the screen. This is pretty interesting as we have not seen such a positioning for the fingerprint sensor on Xiaomi devices. We can expect it to double as the home button as well. The physical buttons are said to be housed on the right edge and the left one is claimed to have just the SIM card tray.

The report further states that the Redmi Note 5 will arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display as its predecessor. The screen is said to offer improved sunlight visibility. Under its hood, the upcoming device is believed to feature a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor paired with Adreno 508 graphics unit. The chipset will support X12 LTE. The Redmi Note 5 will support USB Type-C 3.1, Quick Charge 4.0 and Bluetooth 5 as well.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 5 is claimed to come with a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 13MP selfie snapper. It is likely to be launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage capacities.

The device is believed to be launched by the end of July with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Notably, we recently saw that the MIUI 9 closed beta testing is to debut soon. Going by the report, the Redmi Note 5 might be priced at $200 (approx. Rs. 13,000), which is quite affordable.