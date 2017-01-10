Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 passes the US FCC certification, expected to be launched at MWC 2017

Not so long ago, we have seen the news about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, which might be unveiled very soon in China. However, it now appears like Xiaomi has already begun testing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the successor to the Redmi Note 4.

The phone has reportedly spotted in the US FCC certification site along with the sketching of the device. That said, the site also revealed the specifications of the phone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to feature the same hexacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC aided with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is sad to see that Xiaomi is going to the old chip.

Camera-wise, we might see a 16MP sensor on the rear, coupled with 8MP front-facing camera. According to the certification site, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will boot Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box based on Xiaomi MIUI 9.

Also, the phone is expected to be announced at the MWC 2017, but there are no official details related to this.

Source