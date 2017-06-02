Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 might feature an 18:9 LCD display

Lately, we saw the leaked renders of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 5 as the device was spotted on TENAA revealing some key specs. Now, it looks like one of the upcoming Xiaomi phones will follow the footsteps of LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 with a different kind of display.

The popular Twitter-based leakster mmddj_china has posted on his account that a new Redmi device will have an LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 just like the LG G6 and Galaxy S8. The Chinese manufacturer had already surprised us in the last year by launching the Mi Mix that is said to be a concept phone with a true bezel-less design.

While there is no mention on which device from Xiaomi's stable will arrive with an 18:9 LCD panel, we can expect it to be the Redmi Pro successor. The Redmi Pro is the only device in the Redmi lineup to have top-notch specifications. It is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X25 SoC and features an OLED panel. Eventually, we place our bets on the next generation Redmi Pro.

Xiaomi is known for trying out innovative concepts that will set a benchmark in the smartphone space and the Mi Mix is a notable example to show the company's potential. Given that we already have a few devices with the 18:9 aspect ratio, it will be realistic for Xiaomi to launch such a smartphone. Until we get to know some official details regarding such a device in the making, we need to take this information with a grain of salt.

