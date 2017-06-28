Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 key specs revealed; features rear dual cameras

Xiaomi is one brand which is not only popular in its home ground China but also in other countries. Xiaomi devices always find ways to make the headlines.

Today, a new leak revealing the specs of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 has surfaced on GizChina.it. It is the successor of last year's Redmi Pro, which got quite a good response from the smartphone enthusiasts. To recall, Redmi Pro was the first smartphone from the company to come with an OLED display and a rear dual camera setup. It was launched in July last year, so the Redmi Pro 2 should launch sometime soon.

Talking about the leaked specs of the Redmi Pro 2, it is tipped to sport an LCD panel manufactured by TCL unlike the OLED display used by its predecessor. As per the listed, the display will come with a full HD resolution. On the other hand, rumors have it, the device will feature a full-screen display.

While the specs sheet has not mentioned anything about the processor, it has revealed that the Redmi Pro 2 will pack 3GB of RAM manufactured by Samsung.

In addition to this, the camera aspect is also given in the list. The smartphone will apparently have a rear dual camera setup consisting of two 12MP Sony IMX362 sensors. Likewise, there will also be a 5MP Samsung S5K4E8 sensor on the front of the device.

Other listed details include WiFi, Bluetooth, Accelerometer, Gyroscope. Needless to say, the authenticity of this leak is yet to be verified.