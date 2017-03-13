Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to be launched before Mi 6, specs and price are out

While the Mi fans anticipate the launch of the company's flagship Mi 6 in the next month, Xiaomi seems to have different plans ahead of the April 16 launch event.

From the recent indications, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to make a big announcement by the end of this month. The rumors point at the launch of a new Redmi series smartphone, allegedly the Redmi Pro 2, by the end of this month. There is no confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer regarding the same but the speculations claim that the Redmi Pro successor is the phone that could be unveiled this month.

Notably, the Redmi Pro was the first smartphone from Xiaomi's stable to arrive with a dual-lens camera setup. Being its sequel, we can expect the Redmi Pro 2 to also feature a similar camera arrangement. Previously leaked specs of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 show the alleged single 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor at the rear of the phone.

Besides this camera setup, the rumor also tipped at the presence of a Snapdragon 600 processor while the presence of a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC with support for dual cameras and 12x ISP is not ruled out. The other aspects that we can expect from the upcoming Redmi Pro 2 include an all-metal body, a capacious 4,500mAh battery, and 2.5D curved glass design.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 might be launched in two variants. One will arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity priced at 1,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300) and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity possibly priced at 1,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,200) respectively.

