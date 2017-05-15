Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 gets listed on official website with OLED display; price to start from Rs. 11,000

Months back, Xiaomi pulled off one of its best selling offerings, Redmi Pro from the official website. This made us believe that the company is gearing up to announce its successor dubbed the Redmi Pro 2. Despite the many rumors and leaks, the Redmi Pro 2's launch hasn't happened till date.

Now, the Redmi Pro successor has been spotted on Mi.com, the official Xiaomi website before being pulled down. The listing was spotted by GizmoChina and they managed to click a screenshot of the same, but the image doesn't show the phone. However, it lists the complete specifications and the alleged price tag of the Redmi Pro 2 before its official launch.

Also read: Reasons to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Pro

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Redmi Pro 2 key specs From the listing, it is shown that the Redmi Pro 2 might arrive with a 5.5-inch OLED display similar to its predecessor. Under its hood, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and draw the power from a 4100mAh battery. This time, the Redmi Pro successor is said to have 16MP dual cameras at its rear while the original variant had 13MP dual camera sensors. Pricing is also out When it comes to the pricing, the Redmi Pro 2 is listed for 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,000), which is not too expensive for a device that is pegged to arrive with dual rear camera setup and OLED display. For now, the storage options aren't listed. Redmi Pro came in 3 variants Last year, the Redmi Pro was priced starting from 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the 3GB + 32GB model with Helio X20 SoC, 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) for the 3GB + 64GB model with Helio X25 processor and 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,500) for the 4GB + 128GB model based on Helio X25 SoC.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source