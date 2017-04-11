Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 price leaked

Well, the upcoming flagship from Xiaomi the Mi 6 has been in the rumor mill for a long time now. While there are great expectations from this device, it is however not the only device that has been the topic of rumors.

Yes apart from this smartphone, the Redmi series smartphone the Redmi Pro 2 has also been the topic of discussion as well as there have been several leaks of the device. Considering this scenario, now yet again a new leak of the said smartphone has appeared online. A Chinese website Taobao seems to have listed the device and some user has taken a screenshot which was uploaded on Weibo. More significantly, the price of Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 seems to have been leaked.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 unveiled at Rs. 1000; sale debuts on April 19

Besides, on taking a close look at the screenshot it shows a poster of the alleged Redmi Pro 2 and states that device will be priced starting from 1599-1799 Yuan (approx Rs. 14,987-Rs. 16,861). There seems to be an increment by at least 100 Yuan when compared to the previous Redmi Pro model.

Notably, previous rumors have suggested that the Redmi Pro 2 will feature a dual camera arrangement. Besides this camera setup, the rumor has also tipped at the presence of a Snapdragon 600 processor while the presence of a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC with support for dual cameras and 12x ISP is not ruled out.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 final specs revealed on AnTuTu ahead of the launch

It is also expected that the upcoming Redmi Pro 2 will include an all-metal body, a capacious 4,500mAh battery, and 2.5D curved glass design. Further, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 might be also launched in two variants. One will arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity possibly.

However, as these may not be the final specs, we do have to wait till Xiaomi makes the device official.

Via