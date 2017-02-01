Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 specs leaked; 6GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery, and more

Xiaomi introduced an experimental phone called the Redmi Pro last year in China with a dual camera setup at the back and an OLED display (china-made). And according to a new rumor out of China, the company is allegedly prepping to launch its successor dubbed the Redmi Pro 2.

The new leak suggests that the smartphone will pack a massive 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage space. There may also be a 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage space variant.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date pegged for February 6; Three variants in tow

Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi Pro 2 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 66x chipset. To recollect, the original Redmi Pro had a MediaTek Helio X20 chipset (higher-end variant had Helio X25 chipset). That said, given the fact that Snapdragon hasn’t revealed any chipset in the 66x series, it remains to be seen what’s going to be the case with the smartphone.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 third sale on February 3; gold and silver variant expected

Other leaked features include a 5.5-inch Full HD display and the 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor for the rear camera. Which means the company may drop the dual camera setup, however, it will still pack a better camera in comparison to its predecessor. The entire package will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which is a significant upgrade over the 4,050mAh battery on Redmi Pro.

As per the pricing, the 4GB variant of the Redmi Pro 2 is rumored to carry a CNY 1599 (approximately Rs. 15,691), and the 6GB variant is expected to be priced at CNY 1799 (approximately Rs. 17,654).

Source