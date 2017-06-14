Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 tipped to flaunt an all display design

While 2017 can be called the year of bezel-less smartphones, the trend started at the end of last year with Xiaomi's Mi Mix flagship. After that, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and the newly launched Nubia Z17 have followed the same suit.

Even Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 8 with minimal bezels. Other than the large manufacturers, some of the relatively less-known Chinese companies are also working on full-screen smartphones. Now, according to a new report by MyDrivers, keeping in line with the recent trend, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will sport a full display design.

If you remember, earlier leaks had suggested that Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and some other companies are eager to make phones with full display. This is why the display manufacturers in Taiwan are making displays with the screen-to-body ratio of 18:9.

While we are not so sure about others, it can be safely assumed that Xiaomi's Redmi Pro 2 would have an edge-to-edge display. What's more, the display that would be featured on the Redmi Pro 2 was believed to be on exhibit at the Computex 2017.

Manufactured by Tainma, the diagram of the prototype shows that the screen will have only 0.5mm bezels at the sides and the bottom bezel is about 1.8mm. The aspect ratio of the screen will be 18:9.

Speaking of other aspects, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 is rumored to employ a Snapdragon 660 processor backed up by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The same leak suggests that the phone will have a 5.1-inch 1080p display and a 12MP primary shooter at the back.

It goes without saying that these rumors do not come with any certification of authenticity. In any case, we are sure that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Pro 2 soon as it made a brief appearance on the company's official website.