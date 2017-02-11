Xiaomi releases MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM 7.2.9 update

Xiaomi has just announced through its Twitter handle that it is rolling out a new beta update for its MIUI firmware. The new version will be 7.2.9 and the update is said to bring some "performance enhancement and system stabilities improvement."

According to the information disclosed on miui.com, the update will also come with new features such as App lock, Smart Assistant, Cache cleaner and MIUI developers have said that the update enhances existing features such as the clock and calculator.

The site also provides the list of smartphones that will receive the beta update. It is as follows: Redmi 1S, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 MTK, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note Prime, Mi Max 32GB, Mi 2/2S, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Note, Redmi 3/Prime, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm.

So if you own one of these smartphones then you should receive and OTA update notification on your phone. If not you can always click the 'Updater' app to check for updates. However if you are installing the update on your phone, always backup your data before upgrading.