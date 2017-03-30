Xiaomi's Chairman meets PM to discuss job opportunities

To create 20,000 jobs in the country, Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi's founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun has recently met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chairman has shared Xiaomi's journey so far in India, and how smartphones are changing the lives of Indian consumers.

He discussed the company's manufacturing and growth plans and presented Modi a Made-In-India Redmi 4A with all its components displayed in a glass box.

He also met the Minister of Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley and Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Lei also spoke about China's "Internet Plus" policy which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang started in 2015.

"Internet Plus action plan is a new form of economic plan where internet is integrated with traditional industries encouraging to the spirit of excellence in these industries and drive economic growth," he said.

Xiaomi officially entered the Indian market over two years ago and has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the country.

The company has opened its first plant in August 2015 and by March 2016, over 75 percent of its phones were being manufactured in India and last week Xiaomi announced its second manufacturing unit in partnership with Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn in Andhra Pradesh where 90 percent of the employees are women.

"India is now the most important market outside of China for Xiaomi, and is a harbinger of the company's global expansion plans," the company said in a statement.

The company has achieved annual revenue of over $1 billion for the calendar year of 2016.

According to analyst firm IDC, Xiaomi India has become the number one selling smartphone brand online and the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q4 2016.