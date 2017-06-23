Xiaomi's new business model will allow fans to sell MI products to other consumers

Apart from launching several interesting products in the market, Xiaomi the Chinese electronic goods company and smartphone manufacturer has just announced a beta version of a new business model that will allow the Mi fans to open their own shops and sell Mi products.

Well, this is something very unique and certainly a surprising move from the company. However, while this sounds very exciting, it will be a great opportunity for all the interested fans or some young entrepreneurs to work wit Xiaomi. And who knows it might open up a way for greater things in future.

There is a condition though if anyone wants to participate in this program. As it is a beta version of the business model it will be open to those who register first as a "seller" with the Chinese company. However, an official has stated that "Xiaomi is making shopping easier and would break the traditional retail model so that people can enjoy the fun of science and technology."

Ultimately, with such program, Xiaomi might be aiming turn to its loyal fans to increase the sales numbers and improve the company's supply network. The company has some defined strategy we believe. And basically, the company is now using its own fans. According to a report from Gizchina, Xiaomi will directly supply the products to its registered fans who then can supply it to the consumers.

Given its popularity, the company could actually pull this off. In any case, it will be interesting to see how the whole program will work out. Besides, Xiaomi already has a huge fan following all over the world. As per the statistics, almost 200 million MIUI users are there in 56 countries and the company has over 40 million followers in social media platform where the company frequently reacts with them.