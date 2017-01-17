Xiaomi's new MIX EVO smartphone to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM

If we recall, Xiaomi made headlines with Mi MIX which was actually a concept phone that stood out amongst others with its unique design. Interestingly, the smartphone was also made available for consumers to buy even though it was just a concept phone.

While Xiaomi broke new grounds, there have been a lot of rumors regarding that the MIX line. It has been reported that the company could bring forth another model in the same line.

However, as speculations are still going on, a new Xiaomi has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The site does not reveal much but we have got some information on Xiaomi's next device.

The device has been dubbed as MIX EVO, and the exciting part is that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's MSM8998 (Snapdragon 835) chipset.

According to the Geekbench listing, Xiaomi's MIX EVO also features a 4GB RAM and runs on Android Marshmallow version 6.0.1. Apparently, if we consider these specs Xiaomi's new smartphone looks to be a high-end smartphone.

It's a bit disappointing that no further information has been shared. But, on the positive side now that the device has appeared on the benchmarking site we could hear more about the device in the coming days.

