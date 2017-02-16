Xiaomi's Redmi 4A to be made in Indonesia along with few others

Xiaomi recently launched its latest Redmi 4A, 4G smartphone slated to release at the end of February. This model from the Chinese smartphone company is the first generation of smartphones, following its debut in November last year, to be made in Indonesia. The company has an array of products which are slated to be manufactured in Batam in Riau Islands.

This move comes with the collaboration between Xiaomi and PT. Erajaya Swasembada, PT. Sat Nusapersada and TSM Technologies. With regard to the exterior design of the Redmi 4A, the device's casing is polycarbonate with a smooth matte surface, which makes it easier to hold onto. The device weighs around 131.5 grams, making it one of the lightest smartphones, despite it's fairly large 3120 mAh non-removeable battery. The battery will enable users to effortlessly run some apps, watch videos or even play games, the battery's average stand by period is said to near seven days.

According to dailysocial.id , the device is said to come Xiaomi's latest operating system MIUI 8, which is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and runs on a 64 bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and Adreno 308 graphic processor, resulting in seamless gaming experience. The dual SIM smartphone comes well equiped with a 5MP selfie shooter and a 13MP primary camera. The Redmi 4A will be available in gold and rose gold colors.



