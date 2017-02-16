Xiaomi sells out over 3 million Redmi 3S units in India - Report

Xiaomi has stirred the entire country with its Redmi series. Be it Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime, or 3S Plus. Reports are such that the Chinese smartphone vendor managed to sell nearly 3 million units of each of the mentioned Redmi handsets in India.

As per IDC's quarterly report, documents show that in the fourth quarter of CY2016 Xiaomi has become the number two smartphone vendor in India.

Supporting the statement the Chinese smartphone vendor has attributed that they could achieve the success only because of Redmi 3S series. However, Redmi Note isn't far away in the race either.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 5C to be launched in March with in-house Pinecone processor

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes in two storage variants - 16GB and 64GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full HD and derives its power from a giant 4,100mAH battery.

On the camera front, Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP rear camera along with an aperture of f/2.0 and phase detection auto-focus. While on the front, the device fits a 5MP selfie shooter.

The quarterly report by IDC states, "Xiaomi climbed up to 2nd place with 10.7 percent share in CY Q4 2016 against 3.3 percent share in the same period last year. Year-on-year shipments grew threefold while sequential growth was 15.3 percent in CY Q4 2016. Xiaomi also expanded its retail presence with the launch of an exclusive model for offline channels in CY Q4 2016."

SEE ALSO: Android Nougat based MIUI 8.2 Stable ROM to roll out from tomorrow

As for 2017, Xiaomi will be unveiling quite a number of devices as well, out of which Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5S are the most awaited ones. There have been a lot of speculations about these upcoming Xiaomi devices about the specs, price, and launch date.

However, these should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed any of the rumors surfacing the web as of yet.