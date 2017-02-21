Xiaomi is geared up to make a strong comeback this year

A few years back, when Xiaomi forayed into the smartphone industry, the company grew quickly becoming one of the most popular smartphone brands. Also, the company progressed to become the biggest selling Chinese manufacturer. However, things took a twist a couple of years back.

Xiaomi's growth started slowing down as the sales of their products in China started dropping. Eventually, Xiaomi trailed to behind rival manufacturers Oppo and Vivo taking it to the fourth position.

This year, it looks like the Chinese manufacturer has witnessed just subpar sales performances for its key products including Mi Mix and Mi Note 2. As per a report by DigiTimes, Xiaomi is facing issues with the dropping sales of these in 2017. The company seems to be aimed at making a strong comeback into the smartphone market with a slew of more products.

The report adds that Xiaomi is in plans to unveil more high-end and mid-range devices to its product portfolio this year in order to stimulate its image as well as improve its sales. The report suggests that the company is in plans to enhance the supply chain by teaming up with new suppliers for the components and parts used in its devices. This includes the partnership with Truly Opto-electronics for the display panels.

Despite the speculation that Xiaomi might launch more smartphones this year, there isn't much information on the upcoming ones except for those that we already expect to see. It is known that the Xiaomi Mi 5C will be launched in March with the Pinecone V670 processor. Nothing much is known for now.