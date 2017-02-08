Xiaomi to start offline distribution of smartphones in India soon

Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been making headlines lately with its Redmi Note 4 smartphone. While it has achieved a record-breaking sale in its first flash sale now the company has announced that it is planning to ramp up its offline distribution channel in the country.

According to Economic Times, Xiaomi is targeting around 25 percent of its turnover from this segment.

Regarding this matter, Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain said, "Till now, our focus was on online sales. Now, we will focus both on online and offline distribution. We expect our share from offline to grow from current 10 per cent to 20-25 per cent by the end of this year. This is our aspiration." He added that the company had strong plans for offline distribution.

Further Xiaomi is targeting five or six cities in India to provide extensive offline distribution. The company, on the other hand, has said that Chandigarh was a key market. "In the next 3-4 months, we will start a very extensive offline distribution business in Chandigarh through multi-brand outlets. "We will go deep and we will have much deeper penetration in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Chandigarh," Jain said.

A small fact, Xiaomi is selling mobile handsets through 8,500 multi-brand outlets across the country and the report suggests that the company is getting more than 90 percent of sales from online platforms like Flipkart, Snapdeal, and mi.com.

However, now that the company has launched of Redmi Note 4 smartphone, it looks like Xiaomi is expecting to double its sales compared to that of Redmi Note 3. "We sold 3.6 million units of Redmi Note 3 during March till December 2016. The Redmi Note 4 has better battery, better camera, latest processor and we are expecting almost double of what we did with Redmi Note 3," said Jain.