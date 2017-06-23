Xiaomi Surge S2 to enter production in Q3, might launch with Mi 6c and Mi 6s

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced its in-house chipset called Surge S1. This chipset was announced along with the Xiaomi Mi 5c smartphone.

As per the fresh information from a Taiwanese publication, it looks like Xiaomi is prepping the second generation chipset expected to be dubbed Surge S2. The Surge S1 was made by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

It was built using the 28nm manufacturing process. Despite taking two years to develop the Surge S1, the company is rumored to be working on its successor in just months of its launch. The report claims that the mass production of the alleged Xiaomi Surge S2 chipset will debut soon.

Notably, it looks like Xiaomi has conducted sampling of the Surge S2 chipset that is said to be in the making. TSMC is rumored to be involved in the manufacturing of the upcoming Xiaomi in-house chipset. Also, it is claimed that the chipset will be built using the 16nm manufacturing process. The mass production of the next generation Xiaomi chipset is believed to start in Q3 2017.

As mentioned above, the Surge S1 was introduced with the Xiaomi Mi 5c. Going by the same, the speculations suggest that the Surge S2 will debut with the alleged Xiaomi Mi 6c and Mi 6s. Both these smartphones are expected to be announced in Q4 2017.

The Surge S1 is an octa-core featuring four 2.2GHz Cortex A53 cores and four 1.4GHz Cortex A53 cores. It is paired with Mali-T860 MP4 and supports Cat. 4 LTE modem, LPDDR3 RAM and eMMC 5.0 storage. The Xiaomi Surge S1 is said to be better than the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Likewise, the Surge S2 is believed to be a powerful one.