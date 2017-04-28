Xiaomi to cancel Mi 6 Plus launch

Yesterday we told you about the leaked case of the purported Mi 6 Plus, which gave us some ideas about the phone's design. Now a conflicting rumor has popped up on a Chinese social media site, which says that Xiaomi is not planning to launch the Mi 6 Plus at all.

Many were disappointed when Mi 6 Plus was launched along with Mi 6. While the company didn't say anything about the former, renowned analyst Pan Jiutang predicted that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be unveiled shortly. However, the latest rumors indicate differently. According to the group discussion, instead of Mi 6 Plus, Xiaomi is planning to unveil the Mi Note 3 in the Q3. This means, 2017's Mi-6 series would only be consisting of one model.

In any case, there have been a lot of rumors going around concerning the Mi 6 Plus, so unless we get an official confirmation, we can't reach a solid conclusion.

On the other hand, this post claims that the Mi Note 3 will be launched in the third quarter of this year. As of now, we don't know much about its features and specifications. However, some users of microblogging site have predicted that the Mi Note 3 will be powered by an MSM8998SG processor. It is expected to come in two native storage variants: one with 64GB and another with 128GB.

However, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these rumors. So we can't help but wait for Xiaomi to make an official announcement.

