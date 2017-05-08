Xiaomi to launch Mi 6 Lite version with SD 660 SoC

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 6, which was one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. Undoubtedly, it packs some powerful features and specifications, but the flagship phone from Xiaomi is not easy on the pockets. The Mi 6 is priced at 2,499 Yuan, while the Mi 5 was sold for 1999 Yuan. As you can see, there is a significant price difference between the previous and current flagships.

Now according to the rumor mill, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is developing a new Mi 6 Lite version, which is expected to come with decent specifications and a relatively cheap price tag. We have reported last week that Qualcomm is going to introduce a new Snapdragon 660 chipset for mid-ranged devices on May 9. So the Mi 6 Lite is expected to pack the same processor under its hood.

We have also come to know that the phone will be priced at 1999 Yuan.

If you can remember, even before the launch of Mi 6, Xiaomi had been tipped to be working on a phone with a Snapdragon 660 chipset. However, people thought it would be a Redmi handset.

Besides Xiaomi, upcoming phones from OPPO, Vivo and Samsung are rumored to ship with SD 660 SoC.

Additionally, the SD 600 processor is likely to be an Octa-core one, with Cortex-A73 and A53 cores. The mid-range chipset will reportedly be accompanied by the Adreno 512 GPU.

What's more, it will offer support for dual-channel LPDDR4X-1866 memory, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 24MP camera, LTE Cat.

