Xiaomi may unveil several mid-range smartphones in 2017, successor of Redmi Note 4 expected

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer - Xioami is all prepping up to set a benchmark in the smartphone space this year. The company is planning to do so by launching mid-ranged smartphones for its customers, with the best of features.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 4 worldwide, and we absolutely can't deny the fact that the smartphone gained wide popularity globally, especially in India. Well, one of the key factors behind the success of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is its affordable price tag.

In line with the same, Xiaomi is apparently working towards launching a wide range of budget smartphones in India this year. Reports are such that the company might unveil quite a few handsets in the range of Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 12,000.

Speaking to Business Insider, Tarun Pathak, analyst, Counterpoint Research asserts that, "In 2017, dynamics of the market may change dramatically and due to which, Xiaomi might get most of its sales by launching Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 12,000 price segment devices and not the high-end ones."

To recall, Xiaomi had announced Mi5 at a price tag of Rs. 25,000, however, it failed to touch the success line. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 with a mid-ranged price tag became widely popular in no time.

Not only that, looking at Xiaomi's plan for the road ahead, the company is expected to also launch at least two models which will supposedly be an upgraded version of the recently unveiled Redmi Note 4 and another high-end device worth Rs. 20,000. Well, as of now these are all based on the circulating rumors and the Chinese smartphone vendors hasn't confirmed on any of it.