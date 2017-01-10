Xiaomi unveils pink, green, purple color variants of Mi Note 2 at CES 2017

It was in October 2016 that Xiaomi had launched the Mi Note 2. The device was initially launched in two color variants - Piano Black and Glacial Silver, and the company is now expected to add three more colors to its portfolio.

At CES 2017, Xiaomi unveiled a wide range of products which includes white pearl version of the Mi Mix, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4, and the Xiaomi Router. Along with these, the company also unveiled the Mi Note 2 smartphone in three new color variants - pink, green, and purple. Other than the color difference, there seems to be no changes in the specifications of the Mi Note 2 units.

To recall, the Mi Note 2 sports a 5.7-inch OLED flexible display. Not only that, the handset is powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset and is backed by a 4070 mAh battery, which supports Quick Charge 3.0.

SEE ALSO: Unannounced Xiaomi Phone Caught in the Wild; Live Images Leaked

Besides these, in regards to optics, the Xiaomi handset comes with a 22MP rear camera along with a Sony IMX318 Exmor RS sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and its own 3-axis gyroscope for 4K video stabilization. Whereas, as far as the front facing camera is considered, the Mi Note 2 includes an 8MP camera along with a f/2.0 aperture and features such as group selfie and Auto Beautify 3.0.

Well, when the Chinese smartphone vendor officially launch these new color variants of Mi Note 2 remains a mystery.