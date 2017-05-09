Xiaomi upgraded Redmi 4X with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory

Just two months back, we have seen Xiaomi unveiling its most demanded smartphone Redmi 4X and recently, they have also launched their flagship phone, Mi 6 in the market. It looks like a big year for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

Now there is another interesting announcement made by the company. They have upgraded their Redmi 4X to the higher version. At the time of launching, the Redmi 4X was made available in two storage variants, 2GB of RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB of RAM + 32GB internal storage. Now, the same device got upgraded to 4GB of RAM + 64GB of native storage.

So, now you can see three different variants of Redmi 4X in the market. With good specs and mid-range price, this phone easily grabbed the attention of Xiaomi fans. Let us see what are those specs which pleased everyone to buy this phone.

Candy bar design This new Redmi 4X has the same candy bar design like lower memory variant. No changes have been made in the design. It will have a fingerprint sensor on the rear and navigation buttons at the front. Software and Optics The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and has a display of 5 inch 720p with a 2.5D glass on top of it. This handset is housed by a large battery of 4100mAh capacity. On optics part, it sports a13MP sensor in the rear with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and LED flash whereas, it is featured to have a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Price and Availability As it is mentioned earlier, the phone is made available at an affordable price. It costs 699 Yuan (~102) for 2GB + 16GB memory variant, 899 Yuan (~$131) for 3GB + 32GB variant, while this newly launched higher version phone is priced at 1,099 Yuan (~$159). For now, you can grab this phone in three color options- Cherry Blossom, Champagne Gold, and Matte black.