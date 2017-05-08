Xiaomi: Why Mi 6 does not include headphone jack

Over the past few years, we have seen so many changes implemented in the smartphone's design. Especially integrating dual camera setup, OLED display, fingerprint scanners, and much more.

Removal of a headphone jack is another trend followed by smartphone manufacturers recently. Apple and Motorola have ditched headphone jack in their iPhone 7 and Moto Z phones respectively. Now even HTC is rumored to come up with HTC U 11 with no audio port in it. This is not the end. The recently released much-hyped phone, Xiaomi Mi 6 have also maintained the same trend.

What made others ditch audio port Almost every smartphone company who ditched this technology on their phones have the same reason to say. According to Apple, 3.5mm headphone jack is an old technology which withstands the company from making some innovation to their upcoming phones, so they had to ditch this. What Xiaomi says about this Xiaomi also says the same. Since this port was acting as a hindrance to integrate large battery on their flagship phone, Mi 6, they decided to remove it permanently. The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a battery of 3350mAh capacity whereas, its predecessor MI 5 has just 3000mAh battery. Regarding this Xiaomi says, "Smartphones are highly-integrated products and internal space is precious. By removing the headphone jack, we can save room for other components such as a bigger battery. Audio through USB Type-C is becoming more common, and will continue to provide excellent sound quality." Makes the device water resistant Other than giving some extra space for battery, the removal of audio jack also helps in making the device water resistant. Though this being the another biggest feature of currently running smartphones in the market, Xiaomi did not speak about it at the launch event. It just told that the device can survive splashes. Other reasons Ditching this audio port even helps in improvising camera technology. That is, both Apple and Xiaomi were able to integrate dual camera setup on their flagship devices.

If you are not happy with this move by the company, then you don't have to worry because Xiaomi came up with other alternatives as well. It will include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter with the box to provide better sound quality.

