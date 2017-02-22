Xiaomi will now begin operations in Pakistan

The popularity of Chinese smartphones seems to be on the rise around the world. While there are many top players like Lenovo and Huawei who have managed to establish their presence in different countries, Xiaomi is also aiming to capitalize on the popularity of the Chinese brands and further expand to other global markets.

Having said that, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is already working "aggressively" on its Global Expansion program. As a matter of fact, Xiaomi has now entered Pakistan in hopes of replicating the success it received in other countries (the company has done pretty well in India).

According to a report by Mashable Xiaomi has already joined hands with local Smart Link Technologies for distribution and after-sales service. Further, to achieve more effective sales and distribution of the products the company has signed a deal with Rocket Internet owned web-based business Daraz.

With the deals signed, the company will begin its operations in Pakistan "with the launch of runaway hit budget smartphones" like Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 4A along with Mi Max. The report from Mashable also notes that some of the devices, gadgets, and accessories have already been listed on the Daraz website.

However, it will interesting to see how Xiaomi will fare in the new market. Pakistan is known to be a big marketplace for major smartphone makers.