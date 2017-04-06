Xolo Era 2X receives a price cut in India; price starts from Rs. 6,222

Earlier this year, Xolo announced the launch of the Xolo Era 2X priced at Rs. 6,666 and Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. Within months, the smartphone has received a price cut.

Now, the Xolo Era 2X is available at a price of Rs. 6,222 and Rs. 6,777 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants respectively. The smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Xolo released the Era 2X in two color options - Gunmetal and Latte Gold. Like any other smartphone in this price tag, the Xolo smartphone also has support for 4G VoLTE connectivity. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner at its rear.

Also Read: XOLO Era 2X with VoLTE and Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 6,666

To recap on its specifications, the Xolo Era 2X boasts of a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone gets the necessary power from a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor paired with 2GB or 3GB RAM. The storage capacity is 16GB in both the variants and the same can be expanded up to 32GB using a micro SD card.

Also Read: Xolo Era 2X First Impressions

When it comes to the camera optics, the Xolo Era 2X smartphone includes an 8MP main camera at its rear with 5P Largan Lens and an aperture of f/2.0. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well. The rear snapper has features such as Face Beauty, Panorama, HDR, Voice Capture, Time Lapse, etc. Apart from 4G, it has other standard connectivity features and is fueled by a 2500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.