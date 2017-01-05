XOLO Era 2X with VoLTE and Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 6,666

XOLO has officially unveiled its latest 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone Era 2X today for the Indian market. Era 2X is XOLO's first ever smartphone in Era series with a fingerprint sensor and comes in two variants of 2GB and 3GB RAM, priced at Rs.6666 and Rs.7499 re

Equipped with a fingerprint sensor, Era 2X makes for a highly personal and protected device. Placed on the rear panel of the phone, the sensor can register up to 5 IDs and can also facilitate multiple functions like unlocking the phone, launching the camera, unlocking gallery, capturing photos and answering calls.

Era 2X comes with an 8MP auto-focus rear camera that uses 5P Largan lens and has f/2.0 aperture value, making images look sharp and clear in different light conditions low light scenarios.

The device sports a 5MP front camera that makes it a perfect device for selfie lovers. Era 2X uses a 5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell display that comes with 480 lumens Ultra Bright display delivering great accuracy of colors.

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Raina, Business Head, XOLO said, "We are very excited at the launch of XOLO Era 2X-our first Era smartphone with fingerprint sensor.

Ever since the launch of Era series around one and half years back, catering to the needs of tech enthusiastic millennials, we have endeavored to deliver great smartphone experience for XOLO customers. With Era 2X XOLO offers a bouquet of benefits like security, performance, experience & convenience to its users."

The smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. For an enhanced performance Era 2X comes in two variants of 2GB & 3GB RAM and an inbuilt storage of 16GB that can be further expanded to 32GB via a separate slot for microSD card.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ajay Yadav, Head - Mobiles, Flipkart said, "As more and more consumers in India are making a shift towards affordable, 4G enabled smartphones, they are opting for brands and models that offer them not just the features, but are pocket-friendly as well.

Through our exclusive brand partnerships, Flipkart has been enabling customers across India to get their hands on the best in class smartphone technology by making it affordable."

He further added, "After the phenomenal success of the Xolo Era 1X, we are excited to be the exclusive retail partner for the Xolo Era 2x, which is a reflection of a successful partnership between two Indian home-grown brands.

As with the Xolo Era 2x, we will continue to bring more innovation, better choices, and a richer experience to keep our audiences excited, and maintain our market leadership in this segment."

XOLO Era 2X packs in a 2,500mAh battery enabling the users to enjoy a long lasting performance and comes with a standby by time of 322 hours

Additionally, the phone also offers smart camera features like Beauty mode, HDR, Panorama, Gesture recognition, Voice capture, Smile shot, Face detection, Self-timer and Time lapse videos.

The device comes in two color variants - Black Gun Metal and Latte Gold.

The Flipkart exclusive Era 2X will be available on sale from 9th January and comes with Jio New Year offer.

