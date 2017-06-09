Xperia XA1 Ultra coming soon to India

With its flagship for 2017, Xperia XZ Premium launched in India this very month, Sony is now ready to release its high mid-range Android smartphone Xperia XA1 Ultra in the subcontinent.

Sony's official Indian website has tagged the product as "coming soon" which makes it obvious that the smartphone will hit shelves in coming months. The details shared on the website also disclose that the device will be available in four colors which are Gold, White, Black and Pink. The website does not offer any information regarding the launch price of the product nor does it provide any detail regarding the launch date. XA1 Ultra is the successor to Xperia XA Ultra that was launched in 2016.

XA1 Ultra was launched at MWC 2017 Barcelona in February earlier this year along with the flagship models Xperia XZ Premium and XZs. XA1 also has a mid range variant that was also introduced at MWC 2017.

XA1 Ultra is available in European market for a retail price EUR 380 (Approximately Rs. 27,400). Tech gurus and enthusiasts believe that the XA1 Ultra will be launched at a price between INR 24,000 to 26,000.

XA1 Ultra houses 4 GB Ram and 32 and 64 GB ROM. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P20 Octa Core CPU and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, the highlight of the phone is the 1/2.3" Exmor RS backed 23 MP primary camera which has received great response from consumers.

Xperia's market in India is not what it used to be in the first half of this decade. Sony is backing up its flagship with a high end-mid range phone to revisit its popularity. XA1 Ultra will compete against Moto Z2 Play that has been launched recently in the same price segment.