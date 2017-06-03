Yellow Huawei Honor 9 surfaces online; redesigned back panel

Recently, we have seen the leaked image of Huawei Honor 9 showing off its curved back panel. Now, a similar image has popped up online supporting the earlier leaks.

This leaked image was seen on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo and shows the device in a yellow color variant with a glossy body. Apart from the color, it clearly reveals the redesigned curved panel on the rear. Since only a smaller portion of the device is leaked here, it is difficult to predict other design aspects.

But, thanks to TENAA, which revealed almost all the key specs of the handset beforehand. As per the TENAA listing, the Honor 9 will be powered by an Octa-core Kirin 960 chipset along with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of native storage.It will sport a rear dual camera setup comprising of 12MP + 20MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

The smartphone is tipped to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and battery of 3100mAh capacity. It is said to boost a 5.15-inch TFT Full HD curved display and rumored to have a glass panel on the back. This makes the upcoming device to look different than its predecessors- Honor 8.

The Honor 9 is rumored to cost CNY 2,999 (USD 440) and expected to launch on June 12 in China at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. This handset will be accompanied by the Honor Band 3, which is the next generation waterproof fitness tracker band. To look back, the company announced the Honor 8 along with the Honor Band A1 fitness tracker in 2016.

