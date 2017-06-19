YotaPhone 3 might be released by end of 2017; to priced at Rs. 22,500

It looks like the next generation YotaPhone, the device known for the presence of dual display is all set to be launched soon. The recent reports point out that the YotaPhone 3 has been announced in Northern China at a conference and that its release will happen sometime later this year.

As per a report by The Verge, the YotaPhone 3 is said to arrive in two variants based on the storage capacity - 64GB and 128GB. The report also tips that the smartphone will be priced at $350 (approx. Rs. 22,500) for the 64GB variant and $450 (approx. Rs. 29,000) for the 128GB variant respectively.

For now, the Indian available of the dual display smartphone remains unknown. The report claims that the YotaPhone 3 will be released in Russia and China this fall.

Just like its predecessor, the latest one allegedly dubbed YotaPhone 3 is also believed to feature a rear E-Ink display. It is said that the front display will be an AMOLED panel. Besides this, the company has not revealed much details about the smartphone.

Back in April, they released a teaser showing vague blacked-out photo of a device. If the phone in the image is the YotaPhone 3, then it will be sleeker than the original YotaPhone.

While the YotaPhone 2 was not released in India, the original YotaPhone was released in the country in 2014. The smartphone was exclusively available via Flipkart. Priced at Rs. 23,499, the YotaPhone features a 4.3-inch HD LED 720p display and a 4.3-inch E-Ink display with a resolution of 640x360 pixel at the front and back respectively.

Notably, the rear display is an always on panel that shows notifications, social media updates, weather, etc.

Under its hood, the YotaPhone has a 1.7GHz Snapdragon 400 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. The other aspects of the smartphone include a 13MP main snapper at its rear with LED flash, 1MP selfie camera, Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS and a 1,800mAh battery.