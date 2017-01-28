You can literally wash this Smartphone with soap

While many companies are extensively working on how to make their devices water and dust resistant, it looks like Japan-based smartphone manufacturer, Kyocera has outpaced many leading brands in this segment.

The Japanese company reportedly has introduced a new smartphone and the interesting thing is that you can wash this smartphone with a soap.

Dubbed as rafre, the smartphone will be available from March 2017 in Japan and will be offered in pale pink, clear white and light blue colors. However, it is unclear that the smartphone will be made available globally.

Well, this might not be the first washable smartphone the company has launched. Kyocera has stated in a post that "the smartphone is in fact, a successor to the original DIGNO rafre, which launched in December 2015 as the world's first hand-soap-washable smartphone. In addition to resistance against foaming hand soap, the second-generation model possesses resistance to foaming body soap,"

If you're wondering about the specs, then the smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The company has not disclosed what processor is the device using, but the phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. AS for the cameras, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is running on Android 7.0 Nougat and measures 142 x 71 x 10.4mm, while it weighs 158 grams.

In addition, themobileindian reports that this smartphone is equipped with MIL-STD-810G, IPX5, IPX8 and IP5X ratings, which translates to the phone being water, dust and shock resistant. The report also states that the company has added a Smart Sonic Receiver technology which uses vibrations in order to transmit sound using device's display.

Meanwhile, the company hasn't revealed the price.

