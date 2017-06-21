You can now get a free Google Home if you buy a Pixel XL

Google fans residing in the US are in for a good news. Google is offering a free Google Home to whoever orders a Pixel XL through the Google Store. Sounds like an amazing deal! There is a catch though. The offer will be valid only until the supplies last.

If you want to get a free Google Home, you will have to add both the Pixel XL and Google Home to the shopping cart. In case you want to cancel or return the Pixel XL, you would have to give up the voice assistant as well. This marketing strategy is assumed to be taken by the company with an aim to clear the stocks of the Pixel XL before it releases new Pixel phones.

To remind you, The Google Pixel XL runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches AMOLED 1440×2560 pixels display and a Quad-core (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with and 4GB of RAM and 32 GB / 128 GB of native storage capacity.

The smartphone boasts of a 12.3MP main snapper at its rear as well as an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3450mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, USB Type-C port.

Talking about the Google Home, it comes in the size of a pint glass and has the ability to answer questions, play music and control smart home technology just by the use of voice recognition. It runs on the virtual assistant software Google Assistant, the same one featuring on the Google Pixel Phone.

The Google Home can also be connected to the Chromecast internet TV device of Google and supports multi-user access and notification support.