You may have to wait until early 2018 for the iPhone 8

Unless you are a huge Apple fan, by now you must have been tired with the endless number of rumors concerning the iPhone 8. Nonetheless, we will keep seeing more rumors and leaks about the 10th-anniversary model.

Recently, a report suggested that the iPhone 8 launch may get pushed off to October or November due to some production related issues. Now, according to a new note from analysts at Deutsche Bank, the iPhone 8 may not even get launched in 2017. The note, which was found by Business Insider, says "key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall."

In addition to this, the research note also extracts quotes from a recently released report by Value Walk, which stated "Apple won't be releasing the iPhone 8 this year, based on an apparent lack of orders for packaging materials. The iPhone 7s, an incremental improvement on the iPhone 7 launched in 2016, will arrive on schedule in Autumn 2017."

While previously many reports had hinted that the iPhone 8 launch would get delayed, we didn't think we would have to wait until early 2018 to get our hands on the device. However, Apple may unveil the phone in September itself but probably it won't go on sale until 2018.

Last week, another report stated that Apple's component suppliers are finding it difficult to fit a range of parts including the OLED panels of Samsung and wireless charging unit, in the desired production schedule. The wireless charging board is still getting too much overheated.

Moreover, they are failing to produce the tiny stacked motherboard as per the required quality and quantity.

