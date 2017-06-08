YU announces YU Developer Program Season 3 for developers: Rolls out Android Nougat 7.1.2 beta build

YU Mobiles, which is a subsidiary of Micromax Informatics, has just announced its YU Developer Program Season 3, in a bigger and better avatar.

As part of the program, the company has also rolled out the Android Nougat-7.1.2 Beta Build update for the recently launched Yureka Black smartphone. However, the program is particularly aimed at identifying top developers from all over the world, especially India, who work on Android development for Custom Kernels, Custom ROMs, Themes, Apps, Mods, Development Articles, Porting other Operating Systems etc.,

While YU is setting up an opportunity for developers to come together in a connected ecosystem. Thus the company will be further supporting the developers with a complete set of technical resources and access to pre-release software. The company states, "We will be providing developers with everything they need to create and innovate for YU devices."

In any case, it is good to see Indian smartphone manufacturers progressing amidst the tough competition in the domain.

How to apply?

However, if you are a developer and want to apply for the program, they will just need to post a reply in this thread with details (including links to profile page/Github/Twitter/etc) of their work/contributions to the development) and how they can contribute to the YU community. Users can also give their opinions and guide YU about their favorite developers and the company will include them in the program.

"YU is committed to delivering a robust, customizable and seamless OS capability for its users. The teams at YU have endeavored to bring that commitment alive through the latest beta update at the forums and the Android Nougat 7.1.2 update will be rolled out in next one and a half months to Yureka Black users," the company said in a statement.

To know about the Developers Program in detail or to participate you can click here.