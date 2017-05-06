YU Mobiles to come up with a new phone

We have not heard anything from the YU Mobiles since a year. Now, it is their turn to create some space in the smartphone segment.

YU Mobiles, through their official Twitter account, announced that they are going to come up with a new phone soon. This is a surprising news for everyone since the same company was said to shut down just a few days back. Its because its parent company Micromax is not able to find any value in running two parallel brands and does not want to loose grip on its Micromax phones.

This tweet regarding the announcement of the new phone made everyone to raise their eyebrows. They have posted a teaser image and called it 'Yureka Black'. It is still not confirmed whether its the black variant of old phone Yureka or the company will launch a new smartphone.

The company has been accused in the past for re-branding a Chinese handset by name Qiku 360 and calling it as Micromax Dual 5 in India. So, few are expecting the company to come up with the same trick this time.

It was last year when the company launched a phone in India. After that, they took almost a year gap to announce a new device. It is already known that the parent company Micromax is losing its grip to few Chinese rivals. It looks like now they are focusing only on a single brand to regain the faith among the users by offering a good product.

The ambitious YU Mobiles now wants to project itself as a different brand from Micromax by bringing up this so called new phone. Let us see how they will manage to provide innovative features in their upcoming phone.

