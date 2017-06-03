Yu Yureka Black set to get Android 7.1.2 Nougat update soon

Yu Televentures, the Micromax subsidiary announced the launch of the Yureka Black smartphone earlier this week. The device is priced at Rs. 8,999 and is all set to mark the re-entry of the brand in the smartphone arena.

While the Yureka Black is all set to go on sale starting from Monday, June 5 via Flipkart, there is another report tipping that Yu will focus on the software part of the device. As per a report by The Mobile Indian, the Yureka Black smartphone will receive the Android 7.1.2 Beta build as soon as the update is ready. For now, the build is reportedly in testing. This makes us believe that the Yureka Black is all set to get the Android 7.1.2 Nougat soon without much delay.

The new Yu smartphone has been launched with specifications that are on par with the other smartphones in this price bracket. But a disappointing factor for many users is that the smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which sounds a little outdated. Now, there will be relief to such consumers as the Yureka Black is all set to receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update soon.

If you are impatient to wait for the roll out of this update to the smartphone after you can install the latest build from the official forum of the company. The forums also have a step-by-step guide that will show the process involved in installing the beta build.

Talking about the specifications of the Yureka Black, the smartphone bestows a 5-inch Full HD 1080p display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card slot.

The imaging aspects include a 13MP rear camera with 5P lens and dual LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with flash. The device is said to be fueled by a 3000mAh battery and have connectivity features such as s 4G VoLTE.