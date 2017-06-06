Yu Yureka Black is up for sale via Flipkart

Micromax's Yu Televentures recently launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone in India. While it had been almost several months since the company's last launch, the new smartphone has now gone on sale today via Flipkart.

The Yu Yureka Black is priced at Rs. 8,999, and it will be available in Chrome Black and Matte Black color variants. Besides, the smartphone is a decent offering from the company and it does come with improved features compared to its predecessors.

One of the few highlighted features of Yu Yureka Black is that it comes with few unique software functions like the ability to easily take and save screenshots by sliding three fingers; a one-handed mode; ability to take full page screenshots; double tap screen to unlock device; and double tap home button to lock the phone. Another interesting feature that the smartphone offers is when you flip the YuYureka Black the phone automatically mutes an incoming call.

Well if that's got you interested, here are some of the other features and specifications of the device.

The Yu Yureka Black features metal uni-body design. It comes with a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The Yu Yureka Black offers 32GB storage which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera along with flash. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's skin on top. The smartphone bears a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button.

Further, Yu Yureka Black also supports 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.