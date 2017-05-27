Yu Yureka Black launch slated for June 1; invites are out

Earlier this month, we had reported that Micromax subsidiary Yu Televentures will launch a smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch the upgraded variant of the Yureka smartphone.

Following the confirmation about a new smartphone launch via Twitter earlier this month, the company has sent out media invites for the launch of the new Yu Yureka smartphone. The event is slated to happen on June 1. The invite shows a Black color variant of the Yu Yureka and it looks like the handset will be called Yureka Black. The tagline on the invite reads, "Yureka is Back with Black". It further adds "Break rules. Shatter stereotypes." Also, there is a hashtag #BlackAintForAll.

There is no information about the possible price tag and availability of this Yureka Black smartphone as yet. The launch event will happen on June 1 at 12:30 PM.

To recall the happenings regarding the Yu brand, there were reports that Micromax is in plans to shut down the Yu brand. From the official Twitter handle of the brand, the company recently teased the launch of the upcoming smartphone saying, "YU got to do what is great! #NextisBlack".

Lately, Micromax announced the refreshed Canvas 2 (2017) smartphone. The same is expected to happen with the Yureka Black. It is likely to be an upgraded variant of the Yureka smartphone launched back in 2014 with new looks and updated specifications. We will get to know more in just a few more days as the device will be unveiled in the next week.