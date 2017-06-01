Yu Yureka Black launch pegged for today: Watch it live from here

Last week, Yu Televentures, a Micromax subsidiary started sending out media invites for the launch of the Yu Yureka Black smartphone today. This invite came within days after the brand was reported to launch a smartphone.

The company went on teasing the soon to be launched smartphone on its official Twitter handle. It confirmed that the Yu smartphone could be called Yureka Black. Also, on Wednesday, the company has teased the availability of this smartphone, tipping that the Yu Yureka Black might be available exclusive via Flipkart. Also, the company has opened a pre-registration for the interested consumers.

Talking about the launch of the Yureka Black, the smartphone will be launched at an event at New Delhi at 1PM. You can watch the launch event live to catch all the action live. Take a look at the video below to watch it live.

Notably, the Yu Yureka was announced back in 2014. It looks like Micromax will follow a similar strategy that it followed for the Canvas 2 with the upcoming device. It is believed that the Yu Yureka Black will be an upgraded variant with revamped specifications. Eventually, it is expected to arrive with bumped up specifications, software enhancements and an overhauled design. This makes sense in the highly competitive smartphone market in the country.

As mentioned above, the Yu Yureka Black is likely to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The first flash sale of this smartphone might happen today itself and the pre-registrations for the same are already open.