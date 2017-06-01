Yu Yureka Black launched at Rs. 8,999; exclusive to Flipkart

As it was claimed, the Micromax subsidiary has announced the launch of the Yu Yureka Black smartphone at Rs. 8,999. It is a revamped model that carries the same moniker Yureka that was launched back in 2015 as the first Yu brand smartphone.

The Yureka Black is claimed to be most beautiful smartphone launched by the brand. It features an all metal build with ultra thin bezels around the screen. The device looks sleek measuring 8.5mm in thickness and weighs in just at 142 grams. The device has been launched in two color options - Chrome Black and Matte Black as its name indicates. Moreover, the Yureka Black has 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top for added protection.

Yureka Black key specs The Yureka Black comes fitted with a 5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC under its hood. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory capacity that can be further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device has usual features such as 4G LTE and dual SIM support and runs on Android Marshmallow. Yureka Black camera seems promising The Yureka Black smartphone bestows a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor at its rear. This camera has 5-element lens, night mode, Super Pixel, HDR and beauty mode features. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper accompanied with flash as well. A decent battery capacity The lights of the Yureka Black are kept turned on by a 3000mAh battery that is likely to be teamed up with power saving mode for better efficiency. The hardware is said to be optimized for 30% reduced power consumption. Other features The Yureka Black features a superfast fingerprint sensor at the front. The sensor is said to unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds. Users can store up to five fingerprints and the sensor has glass on top and a metal ring as well. There is inbuilt one-handed mode that can be enabled by just swiping from the left to right. There are other features such as Smart Actions, Full Page screenshot, Easy screenshot, flip to mute, direct call, etc. Price and availability As mentioned above, the Yureka Black is priced at Rs. 8,999. The device is exclusive to Flipkart and will be available for sale starting from June 5.