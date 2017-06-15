YU Yureka Black will be back on Flipkart on June 19

YU's latest reclamation Yureka Black will go on sale on Monday June 19, 2017 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Yureka Black will be available in two colors viz. Matte Black and chrome Black. Flipkart, the exclusive retailer of Yureka Black is releasing the smartphone a day early to the previously decided release date.

Reportedly, Yureka Black has received more than half a million "notify me" response on Flipkart. The smartphone first went on sale on Flipkart on June 6, 2017 and YU claims that Black sold out within a few days of its release.

Yureka Black is priced at INR 8,999 and has astonishing looks for the price range it is being offered in. The smartphone was reviewed by Gizbot recently and while the phone had a few issues related to OS it delivered a 'more than average' performance. The issues related to the OS are unsubstantial since the smartphone will receive the latest Android Nougat update.

The smartphone boasts 4GB of RAM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. Although running heavy games on the Black might not be one of the best smartphone experiences one could have, it pulls through day to day usage smoothly without a glitch.

A sharp selfie camera and an impressive design are the most acknowledged reasons to spend money on this device.

YU believes that the smartphone's resale will receive a response similar to its prior release on Flipkart. If you are looking for a sub-10 K smartphone worth spending your money on, Yureka Black is your answer.