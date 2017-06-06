Yu Yureka Black witnesses record sales on the first day of its launch: Flipkart

Home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart has said that the comeback device from Yu - Yureka Black which was launched exclusively for sale on Flipkart has witnessed record sales on the first day of its launch on 5th June.

The Yureka Black 4GB/ 32GB (Chrome Black) variant went out of stock in less than 15 hours of the go-live. The conversion of the device was 5-6 percent higher than competing phones in similar price segment. The Yureka Black has exceeded the sale performance of previous Yureka Phone launches on Flipkart.

Flipkart says that the product is competitively priced at Rs8.999 and the company is offering an exchange up to Rs 8,500 and Rs.300 cashback on payments via Phone pe for the device, making it an extremely attractive price proposition.

The product is available in Matt Black and Chrome Black colors and it is expected to be back in stock by early next week.

The company added that first impressions of customers who received the smartphone within 24 hours of placing the order have been extremely positive. Yureka Black received a 5 star on over 70 percent of those ratings.

Commenting on the success, Ayyappan R, Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart said, "With a Full HD screen, 4GB RAM and a front camera with selfie flash, this product scores over all other competing phones in less than Rs 10000 price segment. It sets the pace nicely for the upcoming YU (and Micromax) launches on Flipkart. This reinforces the strong belief our customers have in Flipkart, making us the dominant player in the online smartphones market".