Yureka Black to go on open sale from 22nd June onwards exclusively on Flipkart

Yureka Black, the recently introduced smartphone from YU has received quite a surprising response in its three flash sales on Flipkart. The three sales of Yureka Black have seen the smartphone being sold out in just a few minutes.Yureka Black

Therefore, leveraging on the demand for the smartphone and in order to make the smartphone available to avid fans, YU is now making the smartphone available through an open sale which will begin from Thursday, 22 June, 12 AM onwards. Further, commenting on its move the company has stated, "the smartphone has received more than half a million notify me responses on Flipkart much before its first flash sale."

In any case, Yureka Black is the next generation version of YU's iconic smartphone Yureka, which was the most searched smartphone on Google as per the company.

So if you are interested in the device, here are the features and specifications of the device. TheYureka Black comes fitted with a 5-inch FHD 1080p display with a 2.5D curved glass design, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The handset is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit SoC under its hood. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory capacity that can be further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device has usual features such as 4G LTE and dual-SIM support and runs on Android Marshmallow.

Yureka Black smartphone bestows a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor at its rear. This camera has a 5-element lens, night mode, Super Pixel, HDR and beauty mode features. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper accompanied with flash as well.

The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery that is likely to be teamed up with power saving mode for better efficiency. The hardware is said to be optimized for 30 percent reduced power consumption.

Yureka Black is priced at Rs. 8,999. The device is exclusive to Flipkart and will be available for purchase starting June 22.